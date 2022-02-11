Russia's c.bank to offer up to $2.7 bln at Feb. 14 repo auctions

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it would hold one-year and one-month repo auctions on Feb. 14, offering 100 billion roubles ($1.33 billion) at each auction.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity.

Liquidity at such actions became more expensive after the central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.5% on Friday. read more

($1 = 75.0900 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh

