Russia's central bank head says most capital controls should be scrapped

June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that most of Russia's capital controls should be scrapped.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic forum, Nabiullina said there would be no ban on Russians holding bank accounts in U.S. dollars or other foreign currencies.

Russia introduced strict controls on currency operations in response to Western sanctions on Russia, including the freezing of around $300 billion of central bank reserves.

