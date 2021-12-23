S.Korea c.bank to join Federal Reserve's FIMA repo facility

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it would join the U.S. Federal Reserve's repurchase agreement facility for foreign and international monetary authorities in a pre-emptive move aimed at boosting its access to dollar liquidity when needed.

The so-called FIMA repo facility, set up in March 2020 to ease global dollar strains resulting from COVID-19, allows its account holders to exchange their U.S. Treasury securities held with the Federal Reserve for U.S. dollars.

"Through the facility, the Bank of Korea can immediately raise U.S. dollars from the Federal Reserve if needed by utilising the bank's eligible securities," the BOK said.

Under the facility, transactions will be conducted at an offering rate of 0.25% and the maximum operation size will be $60 billion.

The decision comes a week after the BOK said it agreed with the Fed to let a bilateral $60 billion currency swap deal expire on Dec. 31, 2021, as scheduled. read more

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

