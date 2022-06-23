1 minute read
S.Korean won weakens past 1,300 per dollar first time in 13 years
SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korean won fell below a psychological threshold of 1,300 per U.S. dollar for the first time in 13 years, amid global economic recession worries and the dollar's strength.
The won weakened as much as 0.24% in onshore spot trade to touch the lowest since July 14, 2009, at 1300.4 per dollar soon after the market opened on Thursday.
The won has weakened more than 8% this year, following an 8.6% drop in 2021 that was the fastest annual fall since 2008.
Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue
