South African rand firms against weaker dollar

South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened ahead of U.S. inflation data.

At 0653 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3675 against the dollar, 0.11% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was down around 0.04% against a basket of global currencies .

The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show March core inflation rose 0.4% on a monthly basis and 5.6% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"We expect the rand to remain range-bound in the run-up to the inflation data and track the dollar's moves against the euro and pound," currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Andre Cilliers, said in a note.

In the absence of local drivers, the rand takes its cue from global factors.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.935%.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bernadette Baum

