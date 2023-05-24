South African rand gains ahead of inflation data















JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of April inflation data that could provide insight into the country's monetary policy stance when its central bank meets later this week.

At 0603 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1800 against the dollar , around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was last trading at 103.360 against a basket of global currencies, around 0.184% weaker than its closing level on Tuesday.

"The rand has been doing relatively well, edging stronger in a tough global environment, but moves seem unlikely to extend and we'll probably just trade sideways, waiting for the (monetary policy committee) tomorrow," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

At around 0800 GMT, Statistics South Africa will release the country's April inflation figures (ZACPIY=ECI), (ZACPI=ECI). Analysts polled by Reuters predict year-on-year inflation to sit at 7% for April.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) targets inflation within the range of 3% to 6%.

The SARB will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday as it attempts to rein in inflation. Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 25-basis-point hike.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 11.225%.

Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











