South African rand gains as jobs data dents dollar before Fed
JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - The South African rand advanced in early trade on Wednesday as gloomy jobs data put the dollar was on the defensive before a Federal Reserve interest rate announcement that will set the tone for markets globally.
At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4000 against the dollar , about 0.4% stronger than its closing level on Tuesday.
The dollar was down over 0.1% against six rivals after data showed on Tuesday that U.S. job openings fell for a third month in March and layoffs increased to the highest in more than two years.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points when it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday, with investors looking for signals the U.S. central bank will pause its rate increases.
No major South African economic data releases is due on Wednesday, so the rand is likely to reflect moves on overseas markets.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, the yield down 0.5 basis points at 10.190%.
- Rates & BondsSouth Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year
South Korea is seeking to have its domestic bonds added to a key international market index this year although the decision may not be made until September next year, the country's finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
- WorldKenyan presidential advisers among six short-listed for central banker job
Two senior economic advisers to Kenya's president are among a shortlist of six who will be interviewed for the job of central bank governor, which will become vacant in June.
- MarketsColumn: Pandemic-sized euro surge now a boon for ECB: Mike Dolan
The surging euro may be the European Central Bank's best friend for a change.