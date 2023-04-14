South African rand lifted by Fed rate pause expectations

South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - The South African rand extended the previous day's strong gains early on Friday, supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon pause its rate-hiking cycle.

Data releases pointing to cooling U.S. inflation have pushed the dollar to an almost one-year low against major peers .

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0150 against the dollar , up about 0.2% on its closing level on Thursday and taking gains since the end of last week above 0.7%.

With no major domestic data on Friday, the rand is expected to track moves on global markets.

South Africa's February mining and manufacturing output (ZAMNG=ECI), (ZAMAN=ECI) came in worse than expected this week, further evidence that Africa's most industrialised economy started the year on a weak footing.

On Thursday executives speaking at a South Africa investment conference said the country needed to urgently fix energy, transport and security challenges to reverse souring sentiment.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely

