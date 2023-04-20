South African rand little changed as caution reigns on global markets















JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady in early trade on Thursday, as caution reigned on global financial markets before a barrage of central bank meetings in the coming weeks.

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1875 against the U.S. dollar , near Wednesday's close of 18.1900.

The rand has mainly tracked global drivers this week, reacting little on Wednesday to March inflation readings (ZACPIY=ECI), (ZACPI=ECI) that came in higher than expected and February retail sales (ZARET=ECI) that were worse than forecast.

No major domestic economic data releases are due on Thursday.

The dollar was also little changed against a basket of currencies .

Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Mark Potter











