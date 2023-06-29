South African rand slips 1% against dollar after PPI

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened around 1% against a stronger dollar on Thursday after the release of the central bank's quarterly bulletin and producer price index data.

At 1447 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8350 against the dollar , 0.92% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded at 103.17, more than 0.2% stronger, against a basket of global currencies.

The U.S. currency has been supported since Wednesday when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out more rate hikes

South Africa's producer inflation (ZAPPI=ECI), (ZAPPIY=ECI) slowed to 7.3% year on year in May from 8.6% in April, data showed on Thursday.

"Both final and intermediate producer price inflation has cooled off rapidly in recent months, and the trend is set to continue," said ETM Analytics in a research note.

Other data showed South Africa recorded a small foreign direct investment inflow of 0.5 billion rand ($26.52 million) in the first quarter of 2023, down from a revised inflow of 64.0 billion rand in the previous quarter.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 4 basis points at 10.520%.

($1 = 18.8509 rand)

