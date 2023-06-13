South African rand stable ahead of Fed meeting















JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday as the dollar slipped ahead of key U.S. inflation data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

At 0649 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5500 against the dollar , near its previous close of 18.5550.

The dollar was last trading down about 0.25% at 103.300 against a basket of global currencies.

Investors' focus this week will be the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday following a two-day monetary policy meeting. The U.S. Labor Department's CPI report is due later on Tuesday.

In South Africa, mining production figures for April will be released at 11:30 am (0930 GMT).

The rand gained almost 1% on Monday on the back of shorter power cuts at home and reduced tensions between South Africa and the West over Russia, analysts said.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.760%.

Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.