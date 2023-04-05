South African stocks, rand fall after U.S. jobs data















JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. data showed a decline in job openings, while the rand weakened against the dollar.

U.S. job openings data, a measure of labour demand, released on Tuesday dropped to 9.9 million in February - the lowest in almost two years.

For every unemployed person in the U.S., 1.7 job openings were available. This ratio, which is highly monitored by the U.S. Federal Reserve, fell from 1.9 in January.

"Our markets are echoing what we are seeing in the world's largest economy," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 (.JTOPI) closed 1.07% down while the broader all-share index (.JALSH) ended the day 1.04% lower.

Locally, the S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) (ZAPMIM=ECI) released on Wednesday fell to 49.7 in March from 50.5 in February. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in private sector economic activity.

At 1557 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0050 against the dollar, 0.49% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, was up more than 0.2% at 101.79.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 1 basis points to 9.780%.

