Speculators' bullish bets on U.S. dollar fall -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $18.87 billion for the week ended Jan. 4, compared with a net long position of $19.15 billion for the prior week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long of $19.48 billion, down from $19.75 billion a week earlier.

The dollar was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks on Friday on the heels of the December U.S. jobs report that missed expectations. read more

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$6.701 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$0.219 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$3.313 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$1.3 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$0.868 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$6.468 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$0.231 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.603 billion

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy

