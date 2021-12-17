Speculators' bullish bets on U.S. dollar rise -CFTC, Reuters data
NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar edged higher in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position was $20.06 billion for the week ended Dec. 14, up from a net long position of $19.46 billion for the prior week.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long of $19.67 billion, down from $19.90 billion a week earlier.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.884 billion
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$1.672 billion
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.199 billion
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.128 billion
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.021 billion
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$5.604 billion
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.251 billion
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.395 billion
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.