Speculators' net long USD bets fall to a more than 1-year low -CFTC, Reuters















NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $2.36 billion for the week ended Nov. 8, compared with a net long position of $3.08 billion for the prior week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

CFTC data on Monday also showed euro net longs rose in the latest week to 107,599 contracts, the most since June 2021, up from 105,790 contracts for the prior week.

The net short position in the Japanese yen slipped in the latest week to 75,258 contracts, down from a short position of 77,620 contracts.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











