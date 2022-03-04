Sri Lanka hikes interest rates as inflation worries mount

COLOMBO, March 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank raised rates as expected to curb growing inflationary pressures and urged the government to consider measures including curbing non-essential imports and raising fuel prices to overcome economic challenges being faced.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) raised the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points each to 6.50% and 7.50%, respectively.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 13 economists was for the two rates to be raised by 50 basis points each. But the 10 who said rates will go up were equally divided on the quantum of increase between 50 and 100. read more

"While inflationary pressures are expected to remain elevated in the near term, the pressures emanating from the build-up of aggregate demand require proactive measures to anchor inflation expectations and retrace inflation to the desired levels over the medium term," CBSL said in a statement.

It said domestic economic activity has been affected by recent adverse global developments and surging commodity prices that have disrupted supply chains and power supplies.

With foreign exchange reserves dwindling, Sri Lanka has been unable to pay for enough fuel to fire its power plants, and the country has implemented rolling power cuts of over 7 hours across the country.

"These disruptions have to be addressed immediately to ensure the continuation of uninterrupted domestic production and the momentum in exports," it said.

Retail inflation in February however reached 15.1% while food inflation hit 25.7% - the highest in a decade. CBSL targets to hold inflation in a 4-6% range over the medium term.

CBSL made a list of recommendations to the government asking it to incentivise remittances and investments further, curb non-urgent imports, raise fuel and electricity tariffs, monetise non-strategic and under utilised assets among other things.

The International Monetary Fund earlier this week said Sri Lanka needs to tighten its monetary policy to contain rising inflation, put its high debt repayments on track and reverse one of the worst financial crises the country has faced in years.

Sri Lanka's reserves have plunged 70% since 2020, dwindling to $2.36 billion at the end of January. But the island has debt repayments of about $4 billion this year. The dollar scarcity has prompted some analysts and rating agencies to warn of a potential default. read more

"CBSL should maintain this momentum on tightening monetary policy and allow the currency to float," said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at CAL Group.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

