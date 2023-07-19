Sterling drops after UK inflation cools faster than expected

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters - The pound fell on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation slowed faster than expected in June, relieving some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

British annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June, according to government statistics, below a forecast for a decline to 8.2%.

Sterling was last down 0.6% at $1.29630 against the dollar and down 0.515% against the euro , which traded at 86.57 pence.

Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alun John

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.