Sterling edges up, FTSE falls as Truss sets out energy plan

London, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sterling rose around 0.15% to $1.1554 on Thursday, reversing its earlier decline, as Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss set out a plan to mitigate high energy prices.

The British FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) hit a session low as Truss spoke, and was down 0.15% by midday. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index was little changed, up 0.2% at midday.

Britain's new leader Liz Truss capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years on Thursday in a package to limit the economic shock of war in Ukraine that could cost the country about 150 billion pounds ($172 billion). read more

