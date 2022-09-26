Sterling extends fall versus the dollar after BoE statement

Pound and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling fell again on Monday after the Bank of England said that it was monitoring financial markets very closely and that it would not hesitate to change interest rates if needed. read more

Sterling was down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.0671 from $1.082 before the BoE statement. It had earlier recovered some ground during the day as speculation grew the BoE could make an announcement, including a possible interest rate rise. The pound had plunged almost 5% during Asian trading hours to an all-time low of to $1.0327 .

Against the euro , it was 0.8% lower pence at 90.32 pence. It had earlier touched a two-year low of 92.60 against the single currency.

Reporting by Joice Alves Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

