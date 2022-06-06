Sterling rises vs dollar, euro before Johnson confidence vote

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The British pound rose on Monday, hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote called by members of his Conservative Party.

By 0815 GMT, sterling was up 0.6% versus the dollar at $1.2568 while against the euro it was up 0.4% at 85.5 pence , .

Johnson is seen surviving the vote which was called after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader's flagging authority over the "partygate" scandal, which led to a series of police fines for gatherings that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

"If (Johnson) does lose, it is not necessarily bad news for sterling as the market may view it as a line finally being drawn under the 'Partygate' fiasco and allowing the government, under a new leader, to finally focus on the wider issues of the day, such as the cost of living crisis," Stuart Cole, head macro economist for Equiti Capital, said.

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Aneesha Sircar

