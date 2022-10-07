Swiss forex reserves down in September















Oct 7(Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell in September, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 807.130 billion Swiss francs ($815.04 billion) in foreign currency at the end of September, compared with 859.340 billion francs in August, revised from an originally reported 859.639 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tristan Chabba











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.