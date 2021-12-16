Currencies
Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts
1 minute read
ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday.
Previous forecasts are in brackets.
*average annual percentage change
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
**percentage change in real GDP
For a story on the rate decision, click on
For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB
For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Zurich newsroom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.