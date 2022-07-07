TAKE A LOOK Reuters July global foreign exchange poll
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The U.S. dollar will remain strong for at least the next three months as it basks in both expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate rises and safe-haven appeal stemming from global recession fears, a Reuters poll showed.
Reuters surveyed around 150 foreign exchange forecasters July 1-6 on U.S. dollar rates versus major currencies as well as the Indian rupee, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, Chinese yuan, Russian rouble and others.
Follow the links below to the latest Reuters news articles and poll data. More stories will follow on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
> Dollar to continue its dream run, little to nothing stands in way
> Yen to remain weaker than key 130-per-dollar level at year-end
> Sterling to regain some lost ground over coming year
> No respite for India's rupee, one in three expect 80/dollar soon read more
detailed Reuters poll data by currency pair
> Reuters FX poll graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2k8GCSM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.