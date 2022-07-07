TAKE A LOOK Reuters July global foreign exchange poll

A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

The U.S. dollar will remain strong for at least the next three months as it basks in both expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate rises and safe-haven appeal stemming from global recession fears, a Reuters poll showed.

Reuters surveyed around 150 foreign exchange forecasters July 1-6 on U.S. dollar rates versus major currencies as well as the Indian rupee, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, Chinese yuan, Russian rouble and others.

