Technical 'game changer' helps lift CAD to nine-month high

Summary Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback

Touches its strongest since September at 1.3134

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher

Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nine-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors respected bullish technical signals for the currency and awaited inflation data that could cement another rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3145 to the greenback, or 76.07 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since September at 1.3134.

The recent break below key technical support at 1.3260 was a "game changer" for the Canadian dollar, said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

"In the short term, I am not looking to fight this move lower. I do prefer an extension down towards the 1.30 region," Lawrence said.

The gain for the Canadian currency came as the U.S. dollar , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.3% higher at $69.37 a barrel.

Oil rose as investors balanced concerns about global demand growth against upcoming supply disruptions that could be exacerbated by political instability in Russia.

The annual rate of growth in Canada's consumer price index is expected to slow to 3.4% in May after a surprise uptick to 4.4% in April. The data is due for release on Tuesday.

Money markets see a roughly 65% chance that the Bank of Canada will raise its benchmark interest rate at its July 12 policy decision. Earlier this month, the central bank tightened for the first time since January, lifting its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year down 4.9 basis points at 3.307%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by Deepa Babington















