Thai c.bank: baht strengthening in line with regional currencies
BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The strengthening of Thailand's baht was in line with regional currencies, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The currency strengthened due to a weakening dollar as investors expected less aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Thailand said, adding that financial markets remained volatile.
