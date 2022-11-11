Thai c.bank: baht strengthening in line with regional currencies















BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The strengthening of Thailand's baht was in line with regional currencies, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The currency strengthened due to a weakening dollar as investors expected less aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Thailand said, adding that financial markets remained volatile.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai, and Chayut Setboonsarng











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.