Thai c.bank pledges gradual monetary policy adjustments

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will prevent inflation from rising sharply, but at the same time ensure that any monetary policy adjustments are gradual, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a news conference on Friday.

The BOT is expected to raise its key interest rate from a record low of 0.50% at its next meeting on Aug.10.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

