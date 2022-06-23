Thai inflation seen back to target in Q2 2023 -c.bank
BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's inflation will remain elevated this year but should fall back into the central bank's target range of 1-3% in the second quarter of next year, a bank official said on Thursday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level late this year or early next year, Sakkapop Panyanukul, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand, told a trade seminar. The BOT predicts headline inflation of 6.2% this year and 2.5% next year.
