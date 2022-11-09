Factbox: Top crypto exchanges by volume

[1/3] Smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on keyboard in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. unit.

The move is the latest and potentially largest bailout in the crypto world, and investors are on edge about how the shakeout might re-shape the trading landscape.

Here is a list of the biggest crypto exchanges in terms of volume this year, according to analytics website CoinGecko.

Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett











