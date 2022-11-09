Factbox: Top crypto exchanges by volume
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. unit.
The move is the latest and potentially largest bailout in the crypto world, and investors are on edge about how the shakeout might re-shape the trading landscape.
Here is a list of the biggest crypto exchanges in terms of volume this year, according to analytics website CoinGecko.
