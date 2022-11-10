Tron says open to talks with FTX on rescue plans















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Justin Sun's Tron is focused on enabling the withdrawal of its tokens from FTX but is open to talks about other rescue plans for the struggling cryptocurrency exchange, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

FTX rescue talks include the possibility of a credit line, the spokesperson said. They added that a deal on Thursday to establish a special facility that would allow clients to swap some crypto assets from FTX to external wallets was a "first step."

