Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 25% -Official Gazette

Boards showing the currency exchange rates of the U.S. dollar and the Euro against Turkish lira are on display at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the euro-lira conversion rate for 2022 medicine prices by 25% from a previous 6.2925 lira per euro, the country's Official Gazette said on Friday.

Manufacturers and importers have said they are experiencing losses as the conversion rate is set well below the market rate and requested an adjustment to the pricing.

According to a Reuters calculation, the new rate would be around 7.9 lira per euro, still well below the market rate for the euro , which stood at 17.4920 at 0841 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.