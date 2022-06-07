1 minute read
Turkey's forex sales to Botas, other state firms $1.82 bln in May
ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Sales of foreign currency to Turkey's state economic enterprises - primarily energy importer Botas - amounted to $1.82 billion in May, the central bank said on Wednesday, down from a record $5.37 billion in February.
Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.