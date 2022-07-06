Turkey's lira slides further to 17.1 against dollar

ISTANBUL, July 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.5% against the dollar early on Wednesday, hit by broad strength in the U.S. currency and by investor concerns about soaring inflation and economic policies to deal with it.

The lira , which lost 1% of its value a day earlier, slipped as far as 17.1 from a close of 17.02 on Tuesday. It has lost 23% of its value against the dollar this year, on top of a 44% slump last year.

