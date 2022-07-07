Turkey's lira weakens to 17.3 against dollar

Turkey Lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISTANBUL, July 7 (Reuters) - The lira extended its recent losses on Thursday, weakening as far as 17.3, as the dollar's broad strength was compounded by worries about Turkey's soaring inflation and foreign exchange policy.

The lira slipped 0.4% against the U.S. currency to trade at 17.2950 at 0810 GMT. After a brief rally just under two weeks ago, the lira is now 24% weaker so far this year, having tumbled 44% in 2021.

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.