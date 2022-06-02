Turkey's trade deficit surges 157% in May

Trucks and shipping containers are pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit jumped 157% year-on-year in May to $10.68 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday, as soaring energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global commodity prices soaring, endangering Ankara's new economic programme that aims to tackle high inflation with a current account surplus.

Turkey's exports rose 15.2% to $18.97 billion in May, while imports jumped 43.8% to $29.65 billion, data also showed.

Announcing the numbers, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said energy imports in May amounted to $6.9 billion.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ebru Tuncay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

