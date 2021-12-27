Turkish banking watchdog files complaint against ex-cenbank head - source

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog filed a criminal complaint against five people, including a former central bank governor, over comments which it said violated banking regulations, a banking watchdog source and state media said on Monday.

The sources said those named in the complaint were two opposition politicians - including ex-central bank governor Durmus Yilmaz from the Iyi Party - two economists and a journalist.

The regulation they are accused of violating concerns the spreading via public channels of "unfounded claims that can harm or tarnish the reputation of a bank".

It was not clear which specific comments triggered the complaint. Yilmaz, who was governor between 2006 and 2011, was not immediately available to comment on the allegation.

The lira currency plummeted to record lows this month on widespread concerns about Turkey's monetary policy. It surged some 50% last week after forex market intervention and the announcement of a lira deposits protection plan, but remains 35% weaker than a year ago.

