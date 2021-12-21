Turkish central bank to support FX deposit conversion to lira deposits

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it has decided to support foreign currency deposit accounts converted to lira deposit accounts in a move to encourage reverse dollarization.

"In the event that resident real persons, who already had an FX deposit account ... convert their accounts into Turkish lira time deposit accounts will be eligible to benefit from the incentive," the central bank said.

In a statement, the central bank also said it will cover the difference after interest rate and exchange rate difference at the opening and closing of lira deposit accounts will be calculated. The account owner will be paid whichever is the highest, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The accounts that are converted to lira deposit accounts can have three, six or 12-month maturities, the central bank said.

Turkey's lira, which hit a series of record lows in recent days, rocketed back in volatile trading on Tuesday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan proposed measures to protect local currency savings against such swings. read more

More than half of locals' savings is in foreign currencies and gold, according to central bank data, due to a loss of confidence in the lira after years of depreciation.

The currency has plunged to record lows this year over fears of an inflationary spiral brought on by Erdogan's push for monetary easing. At its low, it was down some 60% on the year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.