Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years















LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkish lira implied volatility gauges climbed on Wednesday with the one-year measure rising to 45.46% - its highest in at least a decade and a half, data from Fenics showed.

The lira tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan prepared to decide the shape of his new cabinet and the direction of economic policy after his election triumph.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario











