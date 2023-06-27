Turkish lira briefly touches new record low

ISTANBUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a record low of 26.10 against the dollar early on Tuesday during low liquidity hours, after an official and bankers said the central bank had stopped using its reserves to support the currency.

The lira had firmed slightly by 0437 GMT, standing at 26.05, unchanged from its closing level on Monday.

It has weakened more than 28% so far this year, largely after the re-election in late May of President Tayyip Erdogan, who has since moved to backtrack on his years of unorthodox economic policy.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kim Coghill















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.