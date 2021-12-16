Turkish lira flat ahead of cenbank meeting

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkish lira hovered near its record low against U.S. dollar on Thursday due to worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's low interest rate policy and prospects of further easing by the country's central bank.

The lira was flat at 14.8090 against the U.S. currency at 0623 GMT, trading near a record low of 14.99. It has lost 50% of its value so far this year.

Turkey's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 14% at its policy-setting meeting later in the day, a Reuters poll showed despite inflation soaring above 21%. read more

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun

