Turkish lira slips to 20.05 against dollar as Erdogan claims victory
LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened to 20.05 against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the country's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
That was not far off the 20.06 record low hit on Friday. for the lira currency, which has weakened more than 6% since the start of the year.
Reporting by Karin Strohec ker and Ezgi Erkoyun, editing by Alexander Smith
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.