Turkish lira slips to 20.05 against dollar as Erdogan claims victory

[1/2] A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen next to Turkish lira banknotes in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration















LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened to 20.05 against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the country's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

That was not far off the 20.06 record low hit on Friday. for the lira currency, which has weakened more than 6% since the start of the year.

Reporting by Karin Strohec ker and Ezgi Erkoyun, editing by Alexander Smith











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.