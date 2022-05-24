1 minute read
Turkish lira slips past 16 vs dollar, bringing 2022 losses to 18%
ISTANBUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid to beyond 16 against the dollar on Tuesday, bringing its losses this year to 18% as investors increasingly questioned the sustainability of economic policies amid the currency slide and surging inflation.
The lira dipped as far as 16.0435 against the U.S. currency, 0.6% weaker than Monday's close, and stood at 16.0250 at 0657 GMT.
Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer
