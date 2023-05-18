Turkish lira weakens to record low against dollar after Erdogan's strong election showing

Illustration shows Turkish Lira banknotes
Woman holds Turkish Lira banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ANKARA, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened to a record low of 19.8050 against the dollar on Thursday, days after President Tayyip Erdogan surprised markets by leading in Turkey's presidential elections.

The lira has weakened more than 1% since the elections on May 14. It declined some 0.2% on Thursday to stand at 19.8050 at 1832 GMT. The currency shed 44% in 2021 and 30% in 2022 mostly due to Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies.

Erdogan's stronger-than-expected showing has rattled markets that were betting on an end to his more than two-decade rule. Erdogan will face challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a May 28 runoff vote.

