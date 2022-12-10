Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit
ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday.
The amendment takes effect on January 9, it said.
The regulation was last amended in 2014 when it was set at a maximum of 20%, the Anadolu state news agency reported.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jason Neely
