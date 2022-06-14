1 minute read
UBS CEO says digital euro not risky if done properly
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - A digital euro would carry benefits in terms of "fast and cheaper" execution as well as trustworthiness, UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said on Tuesday.
"It would ensure that there is integrity and with that trust in the system that upholds the euro," he told a student conference on financial education.
"It's not risky if done well."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.