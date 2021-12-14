Skip to main content
Uganda shilling flat as importer appetite scant

1 minute read
KAMPALA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was flat on Tuesday, with appetite for dollars scant from both typical big merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana

