Uganda shilling stable, to firm due to agriculture export inflows
KAMPALA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Thursday and was expected to gain ground on the back of month-end dollar inflows from coffee, tea and cocoa exporters, traders said.
At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,555/3,565, compared to Wednesday's close 3,560/3,570.
UGX Spot Rate...................
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.