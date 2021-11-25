Uganda shilling stable, to firm due to agriculture export inflows

KAMPALA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Thursday and was expected to gain ground on the back of month-end dollar inflows from coffee, tea and cocoa exporters, traders said.

At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,555/3,565, compared to Wednesday's close 3,560/3,570.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.