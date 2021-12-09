Ugandan shilling broadly stable on low dollar demand
KAMPALA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday on the back of a slowdown in dollar demand, traders said.
At 0828 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,562/3,572, compared with Wednesday's close of 3,565/3,575.
