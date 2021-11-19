Ugandan shilling edges down on interbank demand

KAMPALA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling inched down on Friday due to an increase in demand for hard currency from banks and energy importers, traders said.

At 0716 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,570/3,580 per dollar, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 3,560/3,570.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.