Ugandan shilling firmer on waning dollar appetite

KAMPALA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was firmer on Friday on the back of decelerating demand for dollars from players in various sectors including telecoms, manufacturing and energy.

At 0826 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550 compared to Thursday's close of 3,555/3,565.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

