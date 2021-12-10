Ugandan shilling flat, to firm due to remittance inflows

KAMPALA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Friday, and traders projected that it would firm, helped by dollar inflows from commodity exports and remittances from Ugandans abroad, traders said.

At 0837 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,550/3,560, compared with Thursday's close of 3,555/3,565.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.